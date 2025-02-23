Pet of The Week: Meet Bellamy



Bellamy – 1 year – Male – Mixed Breed

I am a young, goofy, energetic doggo looking for an adventurous and fun home to blossom in! I might still be a little shy in new situations, but you’ll see a super playful, bouncy, goofball of a dog that wants to be kept busy and get lots and lots of exercise! I am looking for a home with people that have lots of time to dedicate to my high energy needs. I will need lots of exercise, play time, training sessions, and fun enrichment toys to thrive! The humans here said I SHOULD go home with another playful and respectful dog friend, as this is a super helpful outlet for my puppy energy, and it helps me with my confidence as well.