New Chairperson Of The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Announced

Marie Campagna has been named the new Chair of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Board of Directors.

Campagna has been a member of the WDBA Board of Directors since 2017 and has most recently served in the role of interim Chair since May 2024.

She has over 40 years of progressive experience in the public and private sectors. Her career has been rooted in finance and operational support and spanned many sectors including healthcare, automotive, logistics and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Campagna is a strategic financial management professional who was the former Chief Financial Officer & Vice President at the Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.