NDP’s Lisa Gretzky Re-elected In Windsor West

Thursday February 27th, 2025, 9:50pm

Lisa Gretzky has been re-elected in Windsor West in the 2025 Ontario Provincial election.

The NDP Member of Provincial Parliament was elected with 51.8% of the votes with 85 per cent of polling stations reporting.

There are 96,825 registered electors in Windsor-West and voter turnout was 34.95 per cent.

