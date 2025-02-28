NDP’s Lisa Gretzky Re-elected In Windsor West
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 27th, 2025, 9:50pm
Lisa Gretzky has been re-elected in Windsor West in the 2025 Ontario Provincial election.
The NDP Member of Provincial Parliament was elected with 51.8% of the votes with 85 per cent of polling stations reporting.
There are 96,825 registered electors in Windsor-West and voter turnout was 34.95 per cent.
