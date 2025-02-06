Local Restaurants Make Top 100 List Of Most Romantic Spots

Two local restaurants made the OpenTable list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada.

OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2025 list is generated from over 900,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from December 1, 2023rd to November 30, 2024th. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag “romantic”. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

Neros Steakhouse and Take Five Bistro in Windsor make the list.

According to OpenTable data, Valentine’s Day dining 2024 in Ontario saw a 27% increase year-over-year.