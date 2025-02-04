Leamington Named #5 Boating City In Canada For 2025

BoatBooker has unveiled its list of the top 10 boating cities in Canada for 2025, with Leamington claiming the fifth spot.

Leamington hit the top ten for its location on the shores of Lake Erie, making Leamington a prime destination for boaters seeking natural beauty and scenic waters. Its proximity to Point Pelee National Park and the nearby islands makes it an ideal spot for sailing and exploring. The boating season here runs from spring to early fall, with summer offering the best weather for both cruising and fishing. On land, you can enjoy trails in Pelee National Park and the town’s welcoming waterfront charm.

The full list of the Best Boating Cities in Canada for 2025 includes:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Montreal, QC

Saint John, NB

Ottawa, ON

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Leamington, ON

Collingwood, ON

Thunder Bay, ON

Edmonton, AB

Vancouver, BC

Victoria, BC

BoatBooker is a platform that makes it possible for everyone to access enjoyable boating experiences, anywhere, with nearly 3000 trips available in nearly 300 destinations worldwide.