NEWS >
Light SnowNow
-2 °C
29 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
-1 °C
30 °F		Mainly SunnyMon
-3 °C
27 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
-1 °C
30 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

LaSalle Construction Alert: Matchett Road at Turkey Creek Bridge Rehabilitation

Sunday February 9th, 2025, 3:22pm

City News
0
0

The Town of LaSalle is set to begin work on the Matchett Road bridge over Turkey Creek, tentatively scheduled to start the week of February 10th, 2025.

This project aims to repair the bridge and upgrade the existing sidewalk on the structure to a multi-use path. The construction is expected to be completed by June 2025.

Stage 1: February to April 2025

  • Both lanes will be narrowed, and the centerline will be shifted.
  • There will be occasional lane closures with traffic control personnel on site to direct traffic.
  • Expect delays in the area.

Stage 2: April to May 2025

  • A full bridge closure will take place.
  • There will be no vehicle or pedestrian access across the bridge.
  • Users are advised to follow the posted detour route.
  • Road users will be directed to Laurier Drive and Sprucewood Avenue for access to Front Road/Ojibway Parkway and Malden Road.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message