LaSalle Construction Alert: Matchett Road at Turkey Creek Bridge Rehabilitation

The Town of LaSalle is set to begin work on the Matchett Road bridge over Turkey Creek, tentatively scheduled to start the week of February 10th, 2025.

This project aims to repair the bridge and upgrade the existing sidewalk on the structure to a multi-use path. The construction is expected to be completed by June 2025.

Stage 1: February to April 2025

Both lanes will be narrowed, and the centerline will be shifted.

There will be occasional lane closures with traffic control personnel on site to direct traffic.

Expect delays in the area.

Stage 2: April to May 2025