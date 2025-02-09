LaSalle Construction Alert: Matchett Road at Turkey Creek Bridge Rehabilitation
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 9th, 2025, 3:22pm
The Town of LaSalle is set to begin work on the Matchett Road bridge over Turkey Creek, tentatively scheduled to start the week of February 10th, 2025.
This project aims to repair the bridge and upgrade the existing sidewalk on the structure to a multi-use path. The construction is expected to be completed by June 2025.
Stage 1: February to April 2025
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Both lanes will be narrowed, and the centerline will be shifted.
- There will be occasional lane closures with traffic control personnel on site to direct traffic.
- Expect delays in the area.
Stage 2: April to May 2025
- A full bridge closure will take place.
- There will be no vehicle or pedestrian access across the bridge.
- Users are advised to follow the posted detour route.
- Road users will be directed to Laurier Drive and Sprucewood Avenue for access to Front Road/Ojibway Parkway and Malden Road.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook