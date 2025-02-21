Lakeshore And Part-Time Facility Staff Reach New Collective Agreement

The Municipality of Lakeshore has reached a collective agreement with workers in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 636.

The agreement, which affects Lakeshore’s approximately 30 part-time facility staff, will be in effect until the end of 2027.

“Thank you to IBEW Local 636 and Lakeshore administration for a productive and successful negotiation process,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Frontline staff are critical to the work that we do. These team members ensure our facilities are safe and inviting for residents and visitors, and we appreciate their hard work every day.”

Highlights of the new collective agreement include:

Moderate wage increases in 2026 and 2027, with economic and market adjustments in 2025, to help make Lakeshore more competitive in the labour market

Addition of four-hour shifts and more flexibility in scheduling

Minimum hours of work per two-week period

Vacation pay to match full-time staff

Shift premiums for all hours worked after 6:00pm incentivize late shifts

24 hours of paid sick time (for employees with a minimum of 800 hours in the previous year)

Boot allowance to improve health and safety

Introduction of three classifications related to level of responsibilities

Signing bonus to support staff recruitment

“On behalf of the members of IBEW Local 636, we are pleased with the ratification vote and look forward to continuing to provide the community and citizens with the very best services throughout the year,” said members of the IBEW 636 Negotiations Committee. “We would like to thank Council, the negotiating committee, and members of Lakeshore’s leadership team for all their hard work on this collective agreement.”