Kingsville Declares On-Street Parking Ban For 72 Hours
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 12th, 2025, 3:37pm
The Town of Kingsville has declared an on-street parking ban to commence winter control operations.
On-street parking is now prohibited for a period of 72 hours, effective 6:30pm on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025. Parking on residential streets during a ban carries a $35.00 fine.
Residents and businesses must also remove portable items (such as basketball nets, garbage cans, portable signs, etc.) from roadways and sidewalks to prevent damage.
