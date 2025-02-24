Health Unit: Most Students Up To Date On Required Immunizations

The local Health Unit reports that 1,700 elementary students and 1,493 secondary students are at risk of suspension from school this March because they are either overdue for vaccines required to attend school or their immunization records were not updated with the WECHU.

The deadline for elementary students is Thursday February 27th, 2025, at 6:00pm. The deadline for secondary students is Thursday March 13th, 2025, at 6:00pm.

Students whose records are not in compliance by these deadlines will be suspended from school effective Monday March 3rd, 2025 (elementary) and Monday March 17th, 2025 (secondary).

Records can be updated online, by phone or in-person. Learn more here.