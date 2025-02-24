SunnyNow
4 °C
39 °F
Mainly CloudyMon
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleTue
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
5 °C
41 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Health Unit: Most Students Up To Date On Required Immunizations

Monday February 24th, 2025, 1:01pm

Health
0
0

The local Health Unit reports that 1,700 elementary students and 1,493 secondary students are at risk of suspension from school this March because they are either overdue for vaccines required to attend school or their immunization records were not updated with the WECHU.

The deadline for elementary students is Thursday February 27th, 2025, at 6:00pm. The deadline for secondary students is Thursday March 13th, 2025, at 6:00pm.

Students whose records are not in compliance by these deadlines will be suspended from school effective Monday March 3rd, 2025 (elementary) and Monday March 17th, 2025 (secondary).

Records can be updated online, by phone or in-person.  Learn more here. 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message