Health Unit Continues Potassium Iodide (KI) Pill Distribution In Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be distributing Potassium Iodide (KI) pills to Windsor residents living in the secondary zone which is 80 km from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station. This initiative is to ensure our community is prepared in the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency.

All City of Windsor residents are encouraged to pick up a package of KI pills. If you had previously obtained these pills, they are nearing their expiration date.

You can pick up KI pills during the months of February and March at the following locations:

February 25th, 2025 (10:00am – 6:00pm)

Mackenzie Hall – Main Gallery

3277 Sandwich Street

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex – Red Maple Room

2555 Pulford Street

Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex – Drouillard Room

1168 Drouillard Road

Forest Glade Community Centre – Wildwood Room

3215 Forest Glade Drive

After receiving new KI pills, residents can safely dispose of expired KI pills in their household garbage or drop them off at their local pharmacy.

KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. KI pills would help to prevent the development of thyroid cancer in such instances.

KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health. The pills should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.