Group Of Four From Essex Win $88,907 With Lotto 6/49

A group of four from Essex can “find their possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $88,907 in the December 21, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The group members are:

Linda Fenton of Essex

Mary Ann Reaume of Essex

Rhonda Bonneau of Essex

Sandra Brush of Essex

Linda, Mary Ann, Rhonda, and Sandra have been playing the lottery as a group with OLG for five years. While Mary Ann has since retired, their tradition began when they were all coworkers at a local meat market. They play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX weekly, using OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make their selections. Recently, Linda had the pleasure of sharing some incredible news with her friends—they had won the lottery!

“It was a Sunday morning when I scanned our ticket on the OLG app and discovered we’d won,” Linda recalled, as she and her group visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “In shock and with shaky hands, I quickly began calling everyone to share the good news.”

“I couldn’t believe what Linda was telling me! I was so surprised,” said Mary Ann.

“I said, ‘Hold on! Let me put you on speakerphone so my husband can hear this.’ I thought, ‘There’s no way this is real,’” Rhonda said. “I was shaking too! This was the best news I’d heard in a while.”

“I was stunned,” added Sandra. “I doubted what Linda was telling me and said, ‘Are you kidding me? Don’t play with me.”

“We all shared the good news with our family members, and they were thrilled for us,” said Linda.

The four friends agreed that winning this prize was unbelievable. “It’s shocking, but we’re so grateful,” Rhonda beamed. “It’s kind of like finding out you’re pregnant! You know you’re having a baby, but it doesn’t feel real until you’re holding it,” she chuckled. “The best part is that we’re going through this journey together. I couldn’t imagine winning this prize with anyone else,” Sandra smiled. “It’s just beautiful and has brought so much joy!”

Thinking about what lies ahead, each of the coworkers shared their plans.

“I’ll help my son with his upcoming wedding and enjoy a trip to Europe,” said Rhonda.

“I’m going on a trip to Cuba in March, and I will save the rest. Oh! And I’ll buy a bunch of Lindor chocolates,” Sandra said.

“My 50th wedding anniversary is coming up soon, so my husband and I are planning a trip. We’re thinking of visiting Ireland,” said Mary Ann.

“I’ll pay some bills and invest the rest. I don’t have any big plans yet, but I’ll treat myself down the line,” said Linda.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Talbot Street North in Essex.