Freeze-Thaw Cycle Takes Toll On City Roads

Friday February 28th, 2025, 9:22am

City News
0
0

This years freeze-thaw cycle is taking its toll on local roadways in Windsor, leading to an increase in potholes, cracks, and other road defects.

The freeze-thaw cycle occurs when temperatures alternate between sub-zero cold, which causes water to freeze in small cracks and gaps in road surfaces, and the warm-ups that follow. As water freezes, it expands, putting pressure on the road material. When temperatures rise and the ice melts, the pressure is released, leaving behind weakened surfaces and often leading to cracks or potholes. This cycle can repeat multiple times throughout the winter months, exacerbating the damage.

“We are experiencing a particularly harsh winter, and the freeze-thaw cycle is causing significant issues on our roads,” said Phong Nguy, Executive Director of Operations. “Potholes and cracks can form rapidly, creating difficulties for drivers. Our teams are working diligently to make temporary repairs and plan for more permanent fixes as soon as weather conditions allow.”

Public Works crews are prioritizing high-traffic areas and dangerous intersections where road damage could pose a significant risk to drivers. In the short term, temporary patching methods are being used to fill potholes and cracks; however, long-term repairs will require more substantial work, which will be scheduled as weather conditions stabilize.

The Public Works Department urges residents to report road damage they encounter by using the 311 app or calling 311.

