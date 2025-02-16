Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Homelessness But Didn’t Know Who To Ask Workshop Planned

The Windsor Community Collaborative will be hosting a Homelessness Workshop called “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Homelessness But Didn’t Know Who to Ask” on Wednesday February 19th.

The workshop will provide residents in the downtown core with practical tools for healthy interaction with neighbours of no fixed address, increase resident’s awareness of available resources and agencies and how to access them, increase the empathy for NofNFA by residents through a deeper understanding of the sources and challenges experienced and provide a way for residents to constructively participate in responding as neighbours througha Block Connector Network.

Four 10 to 15 minute presentations will discuss practical tools that residents can use when interacting with their neighbours on the streets. After the presentation, we will give space for

Organizers hope that people attending the event grow in their understanding and empathy, removing the stigma that people on the streets face.

The event takes place at the Windsor Media Arts Community Centre at 664 Victoria Avenue from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. People can register for the event on the DWCC website dwcc.ca.