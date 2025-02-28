Mainly SunnyNow
Essex County Library Launches New Mobile App

Friday February 28th, 2025, 9:00am

County News
Essex County Library has launched a brand-new mobile app, designed to provide a seamless and convenient digital experience for library users, ECL Mobile is an important step
towards ensuring on-the-go access to library collections and services wherever you are.

The new app allows patrons to access their library accounts, browse the catalog, renew checkouts, place holds, access eBooks and eAudiobooks, and discover upcoming events—all from their smartphones and tablets. With an intuitive design and user-friendly features, the app makes it easier than ever to stay connected with the library anytime, anywhere.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new tool to our community,” said Adam Craig, Chief Librarian for Essex County Library. “Our goal is to make library resources more accessible and convenient for everyone, and this app is a major step forward in enhancing our digital services. It’s one-stop-shopping for all your library needs”

The Essex County Library Mobile app is available for download now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

