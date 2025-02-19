Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Crowned Ontario’s Best

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market has been named “Farmers’ Market of the Year” for the 2024 season by Farmers’ Markets Ontario. The award, accompanied by a $1,000 prize from Co-operators, was presented this morning at the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Convention in Niagara Falls. The 2024 Farmers’ Market of the Year Award recognizes the market’s pivotal role in community life, where over a dozen local farmers and 60+ diverse vendors unite each week to offer farm-fresh produce, handcrafted preserves, artisan baked goods, and one-of-a-kind creations.

“This award belongs to every farmer who wakes up before dawn to bring fresh produce to our city, every vendor who shares their cultural heritage through food, and every resident who chooses to shop local,” said Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association. “This has become a weekly celebration of Windsor’s diversity, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to community.”

At the heart of the markets success is its Good Greens Food Reclamation Program, which has garnered provincial recognition for its impact on food security and sustainability. Supported in 2024 by Hydro One, the initiative has redirected over 12,000 pounds of fresh produce, 3,300 baked goods, and 15,000 millilitres of preserves from waste—transforming them into 16,000 meals for vulnerable community members through partnerships with six local shelter organizations. This program showcases Windsor’s leadership in merging social responsibility with environmental stewardship.

“Our market reflects the very best of Windsor: our agricultural heritage, our multicultural identity, and our dedication to taking care of each other,” said Steve Green, Farmers’ Market Manager. “We’ve welcomed families discovering locally grown produce, newcomers looking for a taste of home at our international food stalls, and vendors launching their first business.

Building on this milestone, the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is preparing for another exciting season. Now entering its 16th year, the market will officially open on March 29th, 2025, and run through October 25th,