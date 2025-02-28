CloudyNow
3 °C
38 °F
Chance Of SnowFri
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-4 °C
25 °F		SunnySun
-2 °C
28 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Conservative Trevor Jones Re-elected In Chatham Kent Leamington

Thursday February 27th, 2025, 10:10pm

Leamington
0
0

Conservative Trevor Jones has been re-elected in Chatham-Kent-Leamington with 100 per cent of polls reporting.

He was elected with a margin of 14,394 votes.

There are 88,408 registered electors in Chatham-Kent-Leamington. Voter turnout was 48.38 per cent.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message