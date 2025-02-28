Conservative Trevor Jones Re-elected In Chatham Kent Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 27th, 2025, 10:10pm
Conservative Trevor Jones has been re-elected in Chatham-Kent-Leamington with 100 per cent of polls reporting.
He was elected with a margin of 14,394 votes.
There are 88,408 registered electors in Chatham-Kent-Leamington. Voter turnout was 48.38 per cent.
