American Products To Be Removed From LCBO Shelves
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday February 2nd, 2025, 9:15am
Starting Tuesday, Ontario will remove American products from LCBO shelves.
The announcement was made by Premier Doug Ford Sunday morning in response to President Trump’s 25% Tariffs.
“Every year, LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers. Not anymore,” Ford said. “As the only wholesaler of alcohol in the province, LCBO will also remove American products from its catalogue so other Ontario-based restaurants and retailers can’t order or restock U.S. products. There’s never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product.”
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook