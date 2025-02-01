BREAKING: President Trump Signs Tariffs On Goods From Canada
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday February 1st, 2025, 5:38pm
U.S. President Donald Trump signed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China Saturday.
The President said that “the extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).”
A 25% additional tariff will be on imports from Canada and Mexico and with an 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff.
The President said the tariffs will be in place “until the crisis is alleviated”.
Reactions:
Premier Doug Ford:
I’m extremely disappointed that President Trump has chosen to walk away from a trading relationship that for decades has made life better for millions of workers on both sides of the border.
I wish we weren’t here. I wish Ontario and Canada were working together with our American friends and allies to make our two countries the richest, most successful, safest, most secure on the planet. Instead, President Trump has chosen to move forward with tariffs that will only hurt America and make Americans poorer. Canada now has no choice but to hit back and hit back hard.
As Premier of Ontario, the federal government has my full support for a strong and forceful response that matches U.S. tariffs dollar for dollar. Canada has so much of what America needs: high-grade nickel and other critical minerals, energy and electricity, uranium, potash, aluminum. We need to maximize our points of leverage and use them to maximum effect. The federal government needs to also pursue every legal route to challenge these unfair, unjustified and illegal tariffs.
The coming days and weeks will be incredibly difficult. Trump’s tariffs will devastate our economy. They’ll put 450,000 jobs at risk across the province. Every sector and region will feel the impact.
With a strong, stable, four-year mandate that outlives and outlasts the Trump administration, I’ll do whatever it takes to protect Ontario, our workers, businesses and communities. I’ll invest tens of billions to retrain workers for new opportunities, retool companies for new customers, reshore supply chains and rebuild roads and highways to create new jobs. I’ll make tough choices to make Ontario’s economy the most competitive place to invest, create jobs and do business.
None of us want to be here, but Canada and Ontario have faced down this kind of challenge before. Each time, we’ve emerged stronger, more united, more determined than ever. Canada and Ontario will once again answer the call.
Together, we’ll meet this moment. We’ll stand united. We’ll stand strong. Together, we’ll protect Ontario.
