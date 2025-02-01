BREAKING: President Trump Signs Tariffs On Goods From Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump signed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China Saturday.

The President said that “the extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).”

A 25% additional tariff will be on imports from Canada and Mexico and with an 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff.

The President said the tariffs will be in place “until the crisis is alleviated”.

Reactions:

Premier Doug Ford: