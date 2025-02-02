NEWS >
2025 Interim Tax Bills In The Mail

Sunday February 2nd, 2025, 2:16pm

The City of Windsor 2025 Interim Property Tax Bills have been mailed.

The City says that if you have not received your tax bill(s) by February 3rd, 2025, or have questions in regard to the amount of the bill, to call 311 or contact [email protected] by email.

Consistent with prior years, the Interim billing amount is approved at 50% of the property taxes paid in 2024. Changes resulting from Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) assessment updates are reflected on the tax bill.

An adjustment on the tax bill titled “2025 Interim Tax Cap Adjustment” reflects any adjustment necessary to meet the 50% limitation. Final 2025 Municipal and Education Tax Bills will be mailed in June.

