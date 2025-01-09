Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation Releases New Strategic Plan And Modernized Brand

The Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation has launched a new look and Strategic Plan.

The 2025-2028 strategic plan that was developed with the involvement of tenants, staff and community partners prioritizes enhancing tenant-focused services, asset stewardship and innovative service delivery. The refreshed WECHC visual identity directly aligns with these goals, ultimately representing a vibrant, forward-looking organization.

“This new chapter is about more than just housing,” said Nolan Goyette, WECHC Interim CEO. “We are committed to creating communities where tenants feel supported, empowered and proud to call home. This new strategic direction will support us in meeting the challenges we face today and tomorrow with compassion, transparency and innovation.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Key highlights of the strategic plan include:

Tenant-Focused Services: Aimed at deepening engagement and improving overall service experience.

Asset Stewardship: Guided efforts to maintain and expand a high-quality housing portfolio that is sustainable and responsive.

Digital Transformation: Leveraging technology to enhance access, efficiency and strengthen data-driven decision making across our operations.

Value Optimization: Implementing innovative practices to maximize resources, ensure cost-effectiveness, and deliver the highest impact for tenants and stakeholders.

People and Culture: Investing in employee development to foster an inclusive, diverse and mission driven workplace culture.

You can visit their revamped website at www.wechc.com to explore the new look and feel, and read the 2025-2028 strategic plan