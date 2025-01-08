WEATHER: Wednesday January 8th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 8th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday January 8th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook