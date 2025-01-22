WEATHER: Wednesday January 22nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 22nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday January 22nd, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook