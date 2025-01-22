ClearNow
-19 °C
-1 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
-11 °C
12 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-6 °C
21 °F		SunnyFri
-9 °C
16 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday January 22nd, 2025

Wednesday January 22nd, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday January 22nd, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message