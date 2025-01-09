WEATHER: Thursday January 9th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 9th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday January 9th, 2025.
Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low
