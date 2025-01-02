WEATHER: Thursday January 2nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 2nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday January 2nd, 2025.
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook