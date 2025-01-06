WEATHER: Monday January 6th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 6th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday January 6th, 2025.
Cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook