ClearNow
-15 °C
6 °F
Chance Of FlurriesMon
-12 °C
10 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
-14 °C
7 °F		CloudyWed
-10 °C
14 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday January 20th, 2025

Monday January 20th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday January 20th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 25. UV index 2 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message