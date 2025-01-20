WEATHER: Monday January 20th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 20th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday January 20th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 25. UV index 2 or low.
