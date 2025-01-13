WEATHER: Monday January 13th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 13th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday January 13th, 2025.
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.
