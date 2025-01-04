UWindsor Demolishing Unused Houses
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 4th, 2025, 2:14pm
The University of Windsor is demolishing two unused houses at the edge of the campus.
The houses at 352 and 372 California have sat empty for years and border the Campus Community Garden.
The University has no immediate plans for the site, and it will be turned into green space.
