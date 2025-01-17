SunnyNow
Theft Of Yurt In Kingsville

Friday January 17th, 2025, 11:16am

County News
0
0

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a theft from a property on County Road 20 West in the Town of Kingsville.

Police say that sometime between Thursday January 2nd, 2025, and Friday January 3rd, 2025, unknown individual(s) attended the property and stole a Yurt.

The suspect(s) also noticed that there was a trail camera on the property and remove the SD card from the device, preventing any video recordings.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about this incident or the individuals involved to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.catchcrooks.com.

