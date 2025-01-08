Take The Bright Lights Windsor Survey

Bright Lights Windsor 2024, “A Season to Shine,” wrapped up for the holidays after its final evening on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025.

The City of Windsor estimates that over 105,000 people enjoyed the lights, displays and holiday cheer that were offered through December and early January.

The focus now shifts to removal of the event displays and equipment, which organizers say will be ongoing, weather permitting. The park will be re-opened in phases (similar to those used for the set-up last fall) to ensure the public has access to walking paths as quickly as possible.

If you visited us at this year’s event, they are looking to hear from you. A survey can be found here.