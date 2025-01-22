Salvation Army Expands Warming Centre Amid Surging Demand



The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope has expanded its warming centre services to provide essential relief for individuals facing homelessness.

The centre now operates 24/7 through January 29th, weather permitting. After this period, it will continue offering nightly services from 9:00pm to 9:00 am until further notice. The warming centre offers hot meals, blankets, and other necessities to those seeking refuge.

“Vulnerable members of our community are at significant risk in these extreme conditions,” said Jason Linton, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope. “This

expanded service provides vital warmth, shelter, and support to those who need it most during this critical time.”

The Salvation Army is also calling on the community for support by donating supplies such as blankets, warm clothing, and hygiene kits. Donations can be dropped off at 355 Church Street.

For more details on the warming centre, including hours of operation and volunteer opportunities, visit www.salvationarmywindsor.ca or call 519-253-7473.