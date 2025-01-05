SunnyNow
Pet Of The Week: Meet Starlight

Sunday January 5th, 2025

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Starlight – Female – 3 months

Hello, I’m Starlight. I’m a kitten, but don’t let my age fool you, I’m quite independent. I’m a bit shy, so I may take some time to warm up to you, but once I do, I promise to be the gentlest of companions. I enjoy quiet moments, exploring corners, and playing with toys when no one’s watching. I may not be the first to greet you, but I’ll always be there, quietly observing, offering a calm presence. I’d love to find a home where I can grow, be loved, and share my gentle spirit. Adopt me, let’s make memories together.

windsoriteDOTca
