Pet Of The Week: Meet Starlight
Sunday January 5th, 2025, 12:02pm
Starlight – Female – 3 months
Hello, I’m Starlight. I’m a kitten, but don’t let my age fool you, I’m quite independent. I’m a bit shy, so I may take some time to warm up to you, but once I do, I promise to be the gentlest of companions. I enjoy quiet moments, exploring corners, and playing with toys when no one’s watching. I may not be the first to greet you, but I’ll always be there, quietly observing, offering a calm presence. I’d love to find a home where I can grow, be loved, and share my gentle spirit. Adopt me, let’s make memories together.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook