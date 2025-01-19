CloudyNow
Pet Of The Week: Hello, I’m Alba!

Sunday January 19th, 2025, 12:00pm

Alba – 4 years – Female

Hello, I’m Alba. I’m a bit shy, you see, and it might take me a moment to warm up to you. My sweet nature shines through once I’m comfortable, though. Oh, I’d rather stay on all four paws if you don’t mind. Being picked up isn’t really my thing. I prefer to curl up next to you, purring softly as you stroke my fur. My days are filled with giving head butts, soft purrs and the cutest meow you’ll ever hear. I’m a master of curling up in a warm cozy spot under a sunny window or fluffy bed. I’m considered a special paws adoption because when I arrived at the shelter as a stray I was looking a little rough, with scabbing on bridge of nose. Nothing a little TLC won’t fix! But because I’m special paws, this means my adoption fee is up to you! Adopt me, and I promise to fill your life with warmth, companionship, and the sweetest meows.

