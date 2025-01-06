Opening Soon: Craig’s Cookies In Walkerville
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 6th, 2025, 2:17pm
A popular cookie chain in Toronto is planning a Windsor location.
Craig’s Cookies, which features over 100 flavours of fresh-baked cookies daily, is planning a location at the Corner of Wyandotte and Windermere.
The opening is planned for sometime in March.
