Opening Soon: Craig’s Cookies In Walkerville

Monday January 6th, 2025, 2:17pm

Business
0
0

A popular cookie chain in Toronto is planning a Windsor location.

Craig’s Cookies, which features over 100 flavours of fresh-baked cookies daily, is planning a location at the Corner of Wyandotte and Windermere.

The opening is planned for sometime in March.

