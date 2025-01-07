Missing Person Alert

NEWS >
Tuesday January 7th, 2025, 2:37pm

City News
Windsor Police are looking for help locating Shilan Shahbazian.

Shilan is a 26-year-old Iranian female who was last seen three days ago in the city’s west end, though an exact location is unknown at this time.

If seen, you are asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.

