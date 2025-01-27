LaSalle Minor Hockey Association Suspends Three Players

Three LaSalle Minor Hockey Association players have been suspended indefinitely after an on- ice altercation.

According to officials, after the game on Monday, January 20th, an on-ice altercation between opposing players occurred. While the Referees were attempting to contain the situation, one of the Referees was physically engaged by three players.

As a result, the three players were issued match penalties for physical harassment of officials. The three players have been suspended indefinitely pending a final determination from OMHA and the LMHA Policy and Discipline Committee.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. Thus far, LMHA and OMHA have concluded that the Referees both acted in accordance with all policies and procedures regarding managing situations of this magnitude.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the LMHA Board of Directors has no further comment.