Labour Action At The College Could Starts Thursday

Friday January 3rd, 2025, 6:25pm

The start to the new school year at St. Clair college may have some challenges.

On Friday, college faculty represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union gave their five-day strike notice at Ontario’s 24 public colleges including St. Clair College. This opens the door to any form of strike action beginning January 9th, 2025.

Both sides are scheduled to meet in non-binding mediation on January 6th and 7th, 2025.

