Fire On Pierre Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 6th, 2025, 2:28pm
A fire on Pierre Avenue was caused by what Windsor Fire called an open burn.
Four fire units were sent to the building, where they found the illegal open-air burn.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Fire officials say that open-air burning is not allowed without a permit in the City.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook