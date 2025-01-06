Light SnowNow
-4 °C
25 °F
Chance Of FlurriesMon
-2 °C
28 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
-3 °C
27 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
-4 °C
25 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire On Pierre Avenue

Monday January 6th, 2025, 2:28pm

Fires
0
0

Windsor Fire photo

A fire on Pierre Avenue was caused by what Windsor Fire called an open burn.

Four fire units were sent to the building, where they found the illegal open-air burn.

Fire officials say that open-air burning is not allowed without a permit in the City.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message