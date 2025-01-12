Douglas Marketing Group Wins International Awards Recognizing Marketing Excellence In Education, Healthcare And Agriculture

Douglas Marketing Group, the agency for Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG), St. Clair College and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex is celebrating several award wins.

Achievements include a Marketing Excellence Award by Produce Business for the innovative Greenhouse Goodness takeover at Windsor International Airport (YQG). The campaign, designed to showcase the benefits of Ontario-grown greenhouse produce, is a multi-year installation that greets residents and visitors upon arrival at YQG.

St. Clair College also received top honours from EduAd Awards, a national panel of higher education marketing and advertising professionals, for the 2024 recruitment campaign and 2024-2025 Admissions Handbook. The integrated recruitment campaign immersed students in the full college experience by highlighting student services, clubs, health and fitness memberships, athletics and unique academic offerings. Together, DMG and St. Clair College have received a total of 8 awards throughout their longstanding relationship.

“The awards highlight the sectors that drive the city forward – education, healthcare and agriculture. We are proud to work with organizations in Windsor-Essex, raising the bar on dynamic approaches that allow our clients and the key industries in our region to shine on an international platform,” Liz Farano, DMG, VP and St. Clair College Alumna states.

St. Clair College, OGVG and CMHA Windsor-Essex were also recognized at the Hermes Creative Awards, with CMHA Windsor-Essex receiving the top honour – Platinum. In collaboration with DMG, CMHA Windsor-Essex developed and launched the Bereavement Resources educational campaign across Ontario. This initiative provides essential resources and support for individuals coping with grief and loss.