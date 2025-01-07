Dog Owners No Longer Required To Purchase Annual Dog Tags In Lakeshore

The Municipality of Lakeshore has discontinued its dog tag program as of January 1ST, 2025.

Dog owners are no longer required to purchase a municipal dog tag every year. However, owners are still required to ensure their dogs are identifiable, either through a tag with up-to-date contact information or a microchip.

Commercially available dog tags can be purchased at any pet store or online and must include the dog’s name and a contact number. Microchips are available through veterinary clinics or the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

While such programs have been in use for many years to identify the owners of lost dogs, the rise of microchip technology and widespread use of social media has reduced the need for traditional dog tags.

“By ending our dog tag program, we’ve simplified the process for dog owners and reduced administrative costs for our taxpayers,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “While a municipal dog tag is no longer required, it is still crucial that all dog owners ensure their pets have up-to-date identification, whether through a tag or a microchip.”

All other animal control services and related by-laws remain in effect.