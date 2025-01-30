Partly CloudyNow
Crews Battle West End Fire

Wednesday January 29th, 2025, 8:48pm

Fires
0
0

Windsor firefighters have extinguished a large house fire in West Windsor.

Fire crews were called around 7:30pm Wednesday to a home on Cameron Avenue, near Riverside Drive, and found the house fully engulfed by fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. The cause is under investigation.

