Crews Battle West End Fire
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 29th, 2025, 8:48pm
Windsor firefighters have extinguished a large house fire in West Windsor.
Fire crews were called around 7:30pm Wednesday to a home on Cameron Avenue, near Riverside Drive, and found the house fully engulfed by fire.
There are no reports of injuries at this time. The cause is under investigation.
