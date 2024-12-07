Wendy’s, Mary Brown’s, Osmow’s, Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House, City Pizza Coming To Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday December 7th, 2024, 9:09am
Ground was broken on Friday on a new commercial development in the heart of Essex Centre.
The one acre of land, located at 255 Talbot Street North, will be home to a variety of restaurant establishments including Wendy’s, Mary Brown’s, Osmow’s, Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House, and City Pizza and is being developed by JK Development GP2 Limited
“A&R Developments along with JK Developments are very much looking forward to presenting the Town of Essex with our new state of the art QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) project that brings a new blend of Tenants to the growing and thriving market of Essex, Ontario, “ said John Knifton, Managing Partner, JK Development GP2 Limited.
The plaza is expected to be open to the public in the Spring of 2025.
