Wendy’s, Mary Brown’s, Osmow’s, Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House, City Pizza Coming To Essex

Ground was broken on Friday on a new commercial development in the heart of Essex Centre.

The one acre of land, located at 255 Talbot Street North, will be home to a variety of restaurant establishments including Wendy’s, Mary Brown’s, Osmow’s, Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House, and City Pizza and is being developed by JK Development GP2 Limited

“A&R Developments along with JK Developments are very much looking forward to presenting the Town of Essex with our new state of the art QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) project that brings a new blend of Tenants to the growing and thriving market of Essex, Ontario, “ said John Knifton, Managing Partner, JK Development GP2 Limited.

The plaza is expected to be open to the public in the Spring of 2025.