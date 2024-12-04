WEATHER: Wednesday December 4th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 4th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday December 4th, 2024.
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook