WEATHER: Wednesday December 4th, 2024

Wednesday December 4th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Wednesday December 4th, 2024.

Cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
