WEATHER: Wednesday December 18th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 18th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday December 18th, 2024.
Cloudy. A few flurries beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
