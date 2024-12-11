WEATHER: Wednesday December 11th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 11th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday December 11th, 2024.
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
