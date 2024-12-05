CloudyNow
-5 °C
22 °F
Chance Of FlurriesThu
-1 °C
30 °F		Chance Of FlurriesFri
-1 °C
30 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
1 °C
34 °F

WEATHER: Thursday December 5th, 2024

Thursday December 5th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

 

Here is the weather for Thursday December 5th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

