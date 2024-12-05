WEATHER: Thursday December 5th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday December 5th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday December 5th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.
