WEATHER: Thursday December 12th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday December 12th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday December 12th, 2024.
A few flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 1 or low.
