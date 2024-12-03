Visitor Policy Changes In Paediatric & Neonatal Intensive Care Units Implemented Amid Rise In Respiratory Viruses

A recent increase in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in our paediatrics unit, Windsor Regional Hospital has implemented modified visitation policies for both the Paediatric Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Effective immediately, the new restrictions are as follows:

PAEDS UNIT

Visiting hours are 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. ONE caregiver may stay overnight,

Only 2 visitors per family are allowed in at any one time (including parents),

ALL visitors must be over the age of 16, this includes siblings at this time,

Any visitor showing signs of illness will not be able to visit the Paediatric Unit until they are feeling better. Report any signs of cough, fever, chills sore throat, etc. to the staff before entering the unit,

NICU