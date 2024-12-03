Visitor Policy Changes In Paediatric & Neonatal Intensive Care Units Implemented Amid Rise In Respiratory Viruses
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 3rd, 2024, 2:27pm
A recent increase in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in our paediatrics unit, Windsor Regional Hospital has implemented modified visitation policies for both the Paediatric Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Effective immediately, the new restrictions are as follows:
PAEDS UNIT
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Visiting hours are 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. ONE caregiver may stay overnight,
- Only 2 visitors per family are allowed in at any one time (including parents),
- ALL visitors must be over the age of 16, this includes siblings at this time,
- Any visitor showing signs of illness will not be able to visit the Paediatric Unit until they are feeling better. Report any signs of cough, fever, chills sore throat, etc. to the staff before entering the unit,
NICU
- Parents are welcome 24 hours except during shift change 6:45 – 7:45 am/pm.
- All other visitors are welcome to visit from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm when a parent is present at the bedside/
- Only 2 visitors per family are allowed in at any one time(including parents).
- ALL visitors must be over the age of 16, this includes siblings at this time.
- Any visitor showing signs of illness will not be able to visit in the NICU until they are feeling better. Report any signs of cough, fever, chills sore throat, etc. to the staff before entering the unit.
- Please be advised that strict screening will be in effect to ensure we are protecting the infants in the NICU.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook