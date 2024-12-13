Union Says Negotiations Break Off After Clear Medical Imaging Walks Away From Bargaining

Hopes to end the strike at Clear Medical Imaging ended Friday.

According to the Union, Clear Medical Imaging showed up at the bargaining table this morning with no response to the union’s latest offer to settle the ongoing strike.

The union says that despite their repeated requests for a counteroffer, the employer chose to break off talks. The union says it will now apply to the Labour Board for first contract interest arbitration.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A vote requested by the employer on their final offer was rejected recently by 96%.

“On Christmas Day, members will mark the two-month anniversary of their strike,” said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. “We want to be able to get these members back to work serving their community, but we can’t do that on our own. It takes two to negotiate, and Clear Medical Imaging has refused to engage in these discussions, disrespecting these workers and the thousands of patients in need of their services.”

Unifor Local 2458 represents 120 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as X-ray, ultrasound and nuclear medicine technologists and clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.