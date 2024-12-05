Clear Medical Imaging Workers Reject Final Contract Offer

Members of Unifor Local 2458 have rejected Clear Medical Imaging’s latest contract offer, with 96% voting against it. The vote came after Clear Medical Imaging management asked the Ontario Ministry of Labour to conduct a final offer vote.

The union will now send their final offer to the Employer to continue bargaining.

Workers at Clear Medical Imaging have been on strike since October 25th, 2024. Issues include wage parity with regional standards, securing adequate benefits, addressing mandatory overtime, and ensuring job security and union representation.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists and clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.